a year ago
BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum CEO says can't expect service costs to contract anymore
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum CEO says can't expect service costs to contract anymore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum:

* CEO says "really don't believe" $50-$55 gives industry enough cash flow to provide growth; "think its going to happen at $60 and above" - conference

* CEO says "believe that it is going to take $60 or more per barrel to see "real growth in domestic oil supply" - conference

* Targeting up to $3.5 billion monetizations, including recent $475+ WGP secondary offering

* CEO says "don't think we can expect service costs to contract anymore" - conference

* CEO says "it's less likely we are going to see" companies outspend cashflow - conference Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
