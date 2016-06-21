FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Schlumberger says Q2 drilling group revenue expected to decline more severely by about 20 pct
June 21, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schlumberger says Q2 drilling group revenue expected to decline more severely by about 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV

* Schlumberger says drilling group revenue in the second quarter is expected to decline more severely by about 20%

* "pricing pressure and the significant excess of service equipment will limit our earnings potential until 2017"

* Schlumberger says rig count levels in North America now appear to have stabilized at a level 80% below the peak of October 2014

* "internationally, activity continues to fall, although pockets of outperformance exist in Russia and the Middle East" Source text (bit.ly/28MLbg9) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
