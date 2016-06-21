BRIEF-Adobe expects Q3 earnings per share of $0.46 to $0.52

June 21 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc:

* Sees Q3 revenue of $1.420 billion to $1.470 billion

* Sees Q3 earnings per share (GAAP) of $0.46 to $0.52

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69 to $0.75

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $1.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect net new Digital Media ARR of approximately $285 million in Q3

* Expect approximately 7% year-over-year revenue growth with Adobe Marketing Cloud in Q3