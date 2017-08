June 21 (Reuters) - Imaflex Inc :

* Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Joe Abbandonato will be on a medical leave of absence, effective immediately

* Named Tony Abbandonato, imaflex's co-founder, vice-president and corporate secretary, interim ceo

* Joe Abbandonato's return is anticipated "sometime later this year"