#Communications Equipment
June 22, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kapsch Trafficcom FY 2015/16 revenues up at EUR 526 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Kapsch Trafficcom AG :

* Highest dividend proposal since IPO at 1.50 euros per share

* FY 2015/16 revenues increased by 15.3 pct to 526 million euros ($592.07 million)thanks to new projects

* Profit for period of Kapsch Trafficcom group increased from 11.4 million euros in previous year to 36.5 million euros in reporting year

* One key focal area for coming years will be further development of strategy 2020

* FY EBIT 62.3 million euros versus 32.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
