June 21 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd :

* Honorary Chairman & Chief Creative Officer Michael Kors' 2016 total compensation was $15.1 million - sec filing

* CEO John D. Idol's 2016 total compensation of $15.07 million versus $15.08 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Siddharth Cavale)