a year ago
June 21, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tribune Media issues statement on lawsuit by Dish Network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co :

* Tribune Media Co says issued statement regarding a lawsuit filed against company by Dish Network

* Tribune broadcasting has tried repeatedly since the expiration of contract, to engage in "meaningful negotiations" with dish network

* Tribune broadcasting has throughout the process repeatedly offered dish an extension through august 31, 2016 , which dish has continually rejected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
