BRIEF-Zumtobel FY 2015/16 revenues up 3.3 pct at 1.36 billion euros

June 22 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG :

* FY adjusted group EBIT declines 11.7 pct to 58.7 million euros ($66.07 million)

* FY group revenues reach new record level at 1,356.5 million euros

* FY net profit of 11.9 million euros at prior-year level

* Outlook: systematic pursuit of strategic reorientation and restructuring; no concrete forecasts for revenues and earnings

* To distribute a dividend of 0.20 euros per share for the 2015/16 financial year Source text: bit.ly/28Nzokj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)