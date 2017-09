June 22 (Reuters) - Zegona Communications Plc

* Revenue up 5.7% to 34.9 million euros

* EBITDA up 3.7% to 16.6 million euros

* On track to deliver full year growth guidance

* 4.5 pence dividend policy per ordinary share for 2016

* Continues to see many attractive investment opportunities across european TMT landscape