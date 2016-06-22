BRIEF-Ambu acquires patented single-use airway tubes with integrated camera

June 22 (Reuters) - Ambu A/S :

* Ambu has signed a conditional agreement to acquire Israeli-based ETView Medical Ltd

* The acquisition price is $16.0 million on a debt and cash free basis

* The acquisition price will be financed out of Ambu's existing credit lines, and it is planned to have ETView de-listed from the Tel Aviv stock exchange subsequent to completion

* The transaction will have minimal impact on Ambu's current financial guidance, and financing of the acquisition price can be contained within the current guidance of a gearing by end of Ambu's financial year 2015/16 at 2.0 x EBITDA