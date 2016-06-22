FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FIT Biotech: Tekes issues claim to partly reclaim capital loan
June 22, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-FIT Biotech: Tekes issues claim to partly reclaim capital loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - FIT Biotech Oy :

* Says Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation (Tekes) issues claim to partly reclaim capital loan related to Fit Biotech HIV vaccine project in 2009-2010

* Tekes reclaims total of 0.3 million euros ($338,100.00) for earlier approved salary and patent expenses

* Claims declared expenses are in line with terms related to calculations of costs of hourly work and patenting cost previously approved by Tekes

* Will submit retification request by June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

