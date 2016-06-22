BRIEF-Adcare Health says New Beginnings Care becomes debtor in possession

June 22 (Reuters) - Adcare Health Systems Inc

* New beginnings care, llc became a debtor in possession in a series of bankruptcy cases jointly administered under new beginnings care, llc, et al., bankr. e.d. Tn chattanooga division

* Oceanside facility and jeffersonville facility were both decertified by center for medicare services

* Pursuant to terms of a order issued in bankruptcy casem automatic stay was lifted, allowing co to take possession of facilities from new beginnings Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/28OxUoY)