June 22, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Adcare Health says New Beginnings Care becomes debtor in possession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Adcare Health Systems Inc

* New beginnings care, llc became a debtor in possession in a series of bankruptcy cases jointly administered under new beginnings care, llc, et al., bankr. e.d. Tn chattanooga division

* Oceanside facility and jeffersonville facility were both decertified by center for medicare services

* Pursuant to terms of a order issued in bankruptcy casem automatic stay was lifted, allowing co to take possession of facilities from new beginnings Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/28OxUoY) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
