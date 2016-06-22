BRIEF-Ardelyx says accelerating plans to commence a time to onset clinical trial in patients with hyperkalemia

June 22 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc

* Ardelyx reports progress of development programs

* Says is accelerating its plans to commence a time to onset clinical trial in patients with hyperkalemia

* Fda guided ardelyx to use results of placebo-controlled randomized withdrawal portion of trial as primary endpoint for its clinical trial

* Says expects results from ongoing trial to be reported in q1 of 2017, as compared to prior guidance of second half of 2016.