a year ago
BRIEF-Ardelyx says accelerating plans to commence a time to onset clinical trial in patients with hyperkalemia
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ardelyx says accelerating plans to commence a time to onset clinical trial in patients with hyperkalemia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc

* Ardelyx reports progress of development programs

* Says is accelerating its plans to commence a time to onset clinical trial in patients with hyperkalemia

* Fda guided ardelyx to use results of placebo-controlled randomized withdrawal portion of trial as primary endpoint for its clinical trial

* Says expects results from ongoing trial to be reported in q1 of 2017, as compared to prior guidance of second half of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

