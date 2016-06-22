FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Auto Partner announces change in shareholding structure
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
June 22, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Auto Partner announces change in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Auto Partner SA IPO-AUP.WA:

* After registration of company's capital increase Katarzyna Gorecka lowers stake in auto partner to 29.97 percent from 37.30 percent

* The number of the company's shares held by Katarzyna Gorecka has not changed and amounts to 35,060,681 shares

* After registration of company's capital increase Aleksander Gorecki lowers stake in auto partner to 35.92 percent from 44.70 percent

* The number of the company's shares held by Aleksander Gorecki has not changed and amounts to 42,021,877 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
