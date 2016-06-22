FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesla's Musk says "expect Solarcity to be net cash generator, not a user of cash" - Conf call
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesla's Musk says "expect Solarcity to be net cash generator, not a user of cash" - Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc's Elon Musk On Solarcity-

* "Solcarcity will be cash flow positive in next 3 to 6 months on the outside " - Conf call

* "Expect solarcity to be net cash generator, not a user of cash" - Conf call

* "Synergies from Solarcity deal are "common sense" " -Conf call

* "Do not expect Solarcity to have material impact on future cash needs " - Conf call

* "Final costs for both companies would go down significantly " - Conf call

* "Potential for tesla to be trillion dollar market cap company " - Conf call

* "I have zero doubt about the deal, should have done it sooner" - Conf call

* "Hope for shareholder vote on both sides 'in next few months' " - Conf call

* "Once the deal is done, the cash burn is likely to reduce " - Conf call Further company coverage: )

