June 22 (Reuters) - Nakhodka Active Marine Fishery Base

* Says recommends Q1 dividend of 160.4 million roubles ($2.51 million) in total for preferred shares

* Says recommends Q1 dividend of 1.04 billion roubles in total for ordinary shares Source text: bit.ly/28QJejj Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.9790 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)