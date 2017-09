June 22 (Reuters) - Softline AG :

* Q1 revenues of 4.8 million euros ($5.41 million)(Q1 2015: 4.0 million euros)

* Q1 loss narrows to -366 thousand euros compared to the previous year (-484 thousand euros)

* Expects for 2016 positive EBITDA in all operating units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)