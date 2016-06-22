BRIEF-Adamas Pharma announces additional ADS-5102 data for treatment of Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia

June 22 (Reuters) - Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says additional data from phase 3 clinical program of ads-5102 extended-release capsules for treatment of lid

* Says data was presented from two trials -- ease lid and ease lid 2

* Says "growing body of data supports potential use of ads-5102 for treatment of lid"

* For patients who continued ads-5102 treatment from prior 6-month trial, 1 subject discontinued due to adverse events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)