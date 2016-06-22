BRIEF-Universal American says sale of traditional insurance business to close in Q3, 2016

June 22 (Reuters) - Universal American Corp

* Sale of traditional insurance business to nassau reinsurance group holdings, l.p. Is expected to close in q3 of 2016

* One of company's third party reinsurers has withheld its consent to transaction

* "company believes such refusal is in violation of relevant reinsurance treaties"

* If company is unable to obtain this or any other required consent, it may not be able to close sale transaction Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/28NaPze) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)