June 22 (Reuters) - Imax Corp

* Imax and amc theatres sign 25-theatre deal

* Theatres are expected to be installed in 2016 through 2019 at both existing and new-build amc locations

* Says cities include new york , los angeles and houston as well as strategic smaller-tier markets