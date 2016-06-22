FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Winnebago Q3 revenue rises 2.1 pct to $272.1 mln
June 22, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Winnebago Q3 revenue rises 2.1 pct to $272.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc

* Fiscal 2016 third quarter net income was $14.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share

* Revenues for the fiscal 2016 third quarter ended may 28, 2016, were $272.1 million, an increase of 2.1%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $270.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 consolidated revenues improved year over year due primarily to higher shipments of 12.4% in motorized units, 62.4% in towables Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/28Ng0PF) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
