June 22 (Reuters) - Voyager Therapeutics Inc

* Voyager therapeutics announces interim phase 1b surgical results for vy-aadc01 in advanced parkinson's disease

* Phase 1b study on track to report interim motor symptom and biomarker data by year-end 2016

* Vy-Aadc01 continues to demonstrate safety with increasing coverage of targeted regions of brain