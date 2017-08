June 22 (Reuters) - Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc

* Collegium announces positive topline results for hydrocodone deterx clinical study

* Plans to accelerate development of lead hydrocodone deterx formulation candidate

* Results demonstrated that both hydrocodone deterx product candidates were bioequivalent when comparing crushed, intact dosing