June 22 (Reuters) - Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spring bank pharmaceuticals says begun dosing first patients in global phase 2 clinical program evaluating sb 9200 in hbv patients without cirrhosis

* Says phase 2a study has an adaptive trial design that will enroll 80 chronically-infected hbv patients