BRIEF-American Express makes changes to EMV chargeback policy to limit fraud costs for merchants

* Announced changes to EMV chargeback policy to help merchants limit their fraud costs as they upgrade their point-of-sale systems

* By end of august 2016, merchants will not be held liable for chargebacks for counterfeit fraud when a transaction is under $25

* By end of 2016 American Express also plans to limit number of counterfeit fraud chargebacks to a total of 10 per card account

* Card issuer will bear financial liability for any additional counterfeit fraud transaction that is disputed on a card account after 10 chargebacks

* Changes announced Wednesday by American Express will remain in effect until AApril 2018

