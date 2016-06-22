FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-American Express makes changes to EMV chargeback policy to limit fraud costs for merchants
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Express makes changes to EMV chargeback policy to limit fraud costs for merchants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - American Express Co

* Announced changes to EMV chargeback policy to help merchants limit their fraud costs as they upgrade their point-of-sale systems

* By end of august 2016, merchants will not be held liable for chargebacks for counterfeit fraud when a transaction is under $25

* By end of 2016 American Express also plans to limit number of counterfeit fraud chargebacks to a total of 10 per card account

* Card issuer will bear financial liability for any additional counterfeit fraud transaction that is disputed on a card account after 10 chargebacks

* Changes announced Wednesday by American Express will remain in effect until AApril 2018

* Limit does not prevent a card member from disputing additional fraudulent transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

