June 22 (Reuters) - Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd

* Says Delivery Of Aframax Tanker Elias Tsakos, Part Of 15 Vessel newbuilding program

* Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd says vessel was delivered from Daewoo Mangalia Heavy Industries and will immediately be employed by Statoil