June 22 (Reuters) - Cube ITG SA :

* Its unit Data Techno Park Sp. z o.o. signs 9.2 million zloty ($2.4 million) gross deal with Slaska Siec Metropolitalna for delivery of equipment to e-services platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8718 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)