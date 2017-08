June 22 (Reuters) - Sika AG :

* Sika has today been informed that Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH) challenges certain decisions of annual general meeting of Sika of April 12, 2016

* With its action SWH challenges essentially re-election to the board of directors of Monika Ribar and Paul Hälg, Daniel Sauter, Ulrich Suter and Christoph Tobler and non-election of Jacques Bischoff as a board member