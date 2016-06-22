BRIEF-Hitachi aims to earn over JPY 400 bln in net profit in year to March 2019 - Nikkei

June 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Hitachi aims to earn over 400 bln yen ($3.82 bln) in net profit in year to March 2019, more than double 172.1 bln yen logged in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei

* Hitachi's net profit for current fiscal year will likely be roughly half of fiscal 2013, due to currency pressures, economic conditions - Nikkei

* Hitachi plans to lift operating profit of related business segments to about 320 billion yen in fiscal 2018, about 60% gain from fiscal 2015 - Nikkei