June 22, 2016 / 6:07 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hitachi aims to earn over JPY 400 bln in net profit in year to March 2019 - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Hitachi aims to earn over 400 bln yen ($3.82 bln) in net profit in year to March 2019, more than double 172.1 bln yen logged in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei

* Hitachi's net profit for current fiscal year will likely be roughly half of fiscal 2013, due to currency pressures, economic conditions - Nikkei

* Hitachi plans to lift operating profit of related business segments to about 320 billion yen in fiscal 2018, about 60% gain from fiscal 2015 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

