a year ago
BRIEF-Yorbeau and Kinross sign letter of intent for Rouyn Property
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 7:42 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yorbeau and Kinross sign letter of intent for Rouyn Property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Yorbeau Resources

* Yorbeau and kinross sign letter of intent for rouyn property

* Non-Binding loi with kinross whereby kinross has option to acquire 100% interest in yorbeau's rouyn property in quebec

* Yorbeau resources inc says company is also pleased to announce that kinross has committed to participate in a $1 million private placement of units

* Kinross will have option to acquire 100% interest in property for single cash payment consisting of $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
