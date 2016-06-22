BRIEF-Yorbeau and Kinross sign letter of intent for Rouyn Property

June 22 (Reuters) - Yorbeau Resources

* Yorbeau and kinross sign letter of intent for rouyn property

* Non-Binding loi with kinross whereby kinross has option to acquire 100% interest in yorbeau's rouyn property in quebec

* Yorbeau resources inc says company is also pleased to announce that kinross has committed to participate in a $1 million private placement of units

* Kinross will have option to acquire 100% interest in property for single cash payment consisting of $25 million