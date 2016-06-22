BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics to cut a portion of co's workforce

June 22 (Reuters) - Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc says on June 16 board approved a strategic restructuring to eliminate a portion of co's workforce

* Board approved a strategic restructuring of the company to eliminate a portion of the company's workforce

* Will eliminate 14 positions across organization, representing approximately 70 percent of company's workforce

* The company currently expects to record the restructuring charges during the second and third quarters of 2016

* Currently anticipates incurring total restructuring costs of approximately $0.9 million

* Currently expects to record restructuring charges during second and third quarters of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)