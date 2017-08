June 22 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :

* On June 22, consummated issuance and sale of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of its 4.15% notes due 2046 - SEC filing

* Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually on June 22 and Dec 22 of each year, beginning on Dec 22, 2016 and on maturity date of June 22, 2046 Source text: (1.usa.gov/28Nj3rA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)