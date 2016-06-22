FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser to close Columbia Falls lumber and plywood mill
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 10:04 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser to close Columbia Falls lumber and plywood mill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co :

* Weyerhaeuser to close columbia falls lumber mill and plywood mill

* Will permanently close its lumber mill and plywood mill in columbia falls, montana , in late august or early september

* Weyerhaeuser co says approximately 100 positions will be eliminated as a result of mill closures

* Approximately 100 positions will be eliminated as a result of mill closures.

* Will continue to operate three mills in montana

* Weyerhaeuser co says after mill closures and office moves, weyerhaeuser expects to employ about 550 people in montana

* Company also plans to close its main office in columbia falls at end of year

* Closures due to decision to move corporate positions that do not support manufacturing in montana to weyerhaeuser's seattle headquarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
