June 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Sharp to begin shipping panels made of advanced organic light-emitting diode materials next year, Chairman Terry Gou of Hon Hai Precision said - Nikkei

* Foxconn is also terminating some overseas investments made by Sharp, including certain joint ventures, to reduce costs - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/28NCTWL Further company coverage: