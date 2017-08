June 22 (Reuters) - Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A. reports purchase of 19.5 mln shares of Alexza Pharmaceuticals on June 21 - SEC filing

* Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A. says purchase price paid for Alexza shares consisted of $0.90 per share in cash and a contingent value right Source text: 1.usa.gov/28QftRc Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)