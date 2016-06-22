BRIEF-Barrett Business Services qtrly net loss of $1.11 per share

June 22 (Reuters) - Barrett Business Services Inc :

* Qtrly net revenues up 15% to $191.0 million

* Qtrly non-gaap gross revenues up 19% to $1.1 billion

* Continues to expect non-gaap gross revenues for next 12-month period to increase approximately 18%

* For full year 2016, company expects diluted earnings per share to be $3.50

* Qtrly net loss of $1.11 per diluted share

* Q1 2016 loss includes $0.16 per share of accounting and legal costs associated with restatements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)