a year ago
BRIEF-Red Hat to acquire API management leader 3scale
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Red Hat to acquire API management leader 3scale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Red Hat Inc :

* Red Hat to acquire API management leader 3scale

* Acquisition is expected to have no material impact to red hat's revenue for second fiscal quarter ending August 31, 2016

* Expects gaap operating expense to increase by approximately $3 million, or $0.01 per share, in q2

* Management expects that non-gaap operating expense will increase by approximately $1.5 million, or approximately $0.01 per share, in q2

* Acquisition is expected to have no material impact to red hat's revenue for second fiscal quarter ending august 31, 2016 or its fiscal year ending feb. 28, 2017

* Expects gaap operating expense of approximately $7 million, or ($0.03) per share, for fiscal 2017 as a result of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
