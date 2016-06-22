FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-On Deck Capital amended, restated one existing asset-backed revolving debt facilities
June 22, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-On Deck Capital amended, restated one existing asset-backed revolving debt facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - On Deck Capital :

* On June 17 OnDeck account receivables trust 2013-1 LLC amended, restated one of its existing asset-backed revolving debt facilities

* OnDeck account receivables trust 2013-1 LLC (ODART) amended and restated one of its existing asset-backed revolving debt facilities

* Third A&R credit agreement provides for reintroduction of class b revolving loans from Class B revolving lender

* Reintroduction of Class B revolving loans from Class B revolving lender results in additional funding capacity of up to $12.4 million

* Third A&R agreement results in additional funding capacity of up to $12.4 million, thereby increasing facility size to up to $162.4 million Source text (1.usa.gov/28QrANQ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

