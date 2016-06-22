FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Kalobios Pharma says bankruptcy court confirmed amended plan of reorganization
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kalobios Pharma says bankruptcy court confirmed amended plan of reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Kalobios Pharmaceuticals :

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc says on June 16, 2016, bankruptcy court entered an order confirming its amended plan of reorganization

* Pursuant to the reorganization plan, co will continue to exist as a going concern enterprise after effective date

* Plan provides , after effective date, board to consist of one director designated by Nomis Bay entity, Ronald Barliant, Cameron Durrant

* Plan provides , after effective date, board will also consist of two independent directors designated jointly by black horse entities and Nomis Bay entity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.