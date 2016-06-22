BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development files for IPO

June 22 (Reuters) - Centennial Resource Development

* Files For Ipo Of Up To $100 Mln - Sec filing

* Centennial resource development says applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "CDEV"

* Centennial resource development says Credit Suisse and Barclays are underwriters to the IPO

* Intends to use portion of net proceeds from ipo to fully repay its $65 million term loan and outstanding indebtedness under credit facility