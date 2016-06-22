FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a year
BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development files for IPO
June 22, 2016 / 9:31 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Centennial Resource Development

* Files For Ipo Of Up To $100 Mln - Sec filing

* Centennial resource development says applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "CDEV"

* Centennial resource development says Credit Suisse and Barclays are underwriters to the IPO

* Intends to use portion of net proceeds from ipo to fully repay its $65 million term loan and outstanding indebtedness under credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Centennial Resource Development] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

