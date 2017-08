June 22 (Reuters) - American Homes 4 Rent :

* American Homes 4 Rent says co and American Homes 4 Rent L.P entered into agreement for sale of 8 million of its 6.35% series e cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)