BRIEF-Carlo Gavazzi FY 2015/16 EBIT down at CHF 14.4 million

June 23 (Reuters) - Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG :

* FY operating revenue reaches 130.2 million Swiss francs ($135.81 million) (previous year: 137.2 million Swiss francs) - up 0.5 pct in local currency

* FY net income of 9.6 million Swiss francs, impacted by exchange losses

* Dividend of 12.00 Swiss francs per bearer share proposed to AGM

* FY EBIT of 14.4 million Swiss francs, compared to 14.8 million Swiss francs (-2.7 pct) in previous year