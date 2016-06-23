BRIEF-Solteq starts efficiency program with potential impact on personnel

June 23 (Reuters) - Solteq Plc :

* To initiate efficiency programme concerning commerce back-end system solutions

* To initiate codetermination negotiations in SAP, NAV, AX and Tekso business

* Should negotiations result in any impact on personnel, impact will result in layoffs affecting maximum of 25 persons

* Efficiency programme is driven by decline in demand for older technologies and decline in order back-log of commerce back-end system solutions

* Efficiency programme is driven by decline in demand for older technologies and decline in order back-log of commerce back-end system solutions

* Keep guidance unchanged - revenue to grow significantly compared to financial year 2015; operating result and operating result ex. items to grow compared to 2015