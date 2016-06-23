FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solocal working on a plan to drastically reduce its financial debt
#IT Services & Consulting
June 23, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Solocal working on a plan to drastically reduce its financial debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA :

* Actively working on a plan to drastically reduce its financial debt

* Solicited appointment of a mandataire ad hoc to assist company in debt restructuring discussions

* Ongoing debt restructuring process has extended beyond initially expected timeframe

* Is unlikely to be in compliance with its bank covenants, at end of June 2016 and at end of September 2016

* Extremely significant amount of financial debt heavily constrains group's ability to invest to fuel acceleration of its digital growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

