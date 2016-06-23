FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Fortress Paper to sell pulp mill, sawmill assets for $15.36 mln
June 23, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fortress Paper to sell pulp mill, sawmill assets for $15.36 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Fortress Paper Ltd

* Fortress Paper agrees to sell Lebel-Sur-Quevillon pulp mill and sawmill assets for $15.36 million

* Through units, entered into asset purchase agreement with LSQ Energy LP and LSQ Development LP

* Purchase price is to be comprised of a $7 million secured note issued by Energy LP in favour of vendor

* Purchase price is also to be comprised of $0.86 million, by assumption by purchaser of property tax liabilities of vendor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

