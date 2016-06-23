FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Blackberry says Q1 non-GAAP net income $0.00 per share
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blackberry says Q1 non-GAAP net income $0.00 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd

* Blackberry reports record software and services revenue for Q1 fiscal 2017

* Qtrly non-gaap total revenue of $424 million

* Q1 non gaap gross margin 53% versus 50.3 percent last year

* Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments was $2.5 billion as of May 31, 2016

* Cash and investments balance of $2.5 billion at end of first fiscal quarter

* Non-GAAP revenue breakdown for Q1 was about 39% for software and services, 25% for service access fees , 36% for mobility solutions

* Blackberry had approximately 3,300 enterprise customer wins in quarter

* Expect to generate positive free cash flow for full year

* On track to deliver 30 percent revenue growth in software and services for fy

* Qtrly loss per share $1.28

* Expect a non-GAAP EPS loss of around 15 cents for FY

* For full fiscal year expect a non-gaap EPS loss of around 15 cents

* Non-GAAP net income was $0.00 per share for Q1

* Qtrly revenue $400 million versus $658 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.