June 23 (Reuters) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Apellis Announces Positive Results From Phase 1 clinical Trials Of Apl 2, a C3 complement inhibitor

* Also initiated two phase 1b clinical trials in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

* Both studies concluded that pharmacological doses of APL-2 were safe and well tolerated