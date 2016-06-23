BRIEF-Fitch - Reforms key to durable Turkish macroeconomic improvement

June 23 (Reuters) - Fitch On Turkey
* Fitch - Reforms key to durable Turkish macroeconomic improvement
* Fitch - Lower rates will further support consumption, which is driving GDP growth
* Fitch - Implementation of structural reform would be credit positive
* Fitch - Despite cyclical narrowing of current account deficit, external financing requirement remains large
* Fitch - Deterioration in fiscal discipline or a materialisation of external stresses would put pressure on Turkey's sovereign rating.
Source text for Eikon: