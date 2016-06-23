FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch - Reforms key to durable Turkish macroeconomic improvement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Fitch On Turkey

* Fitch - Reforms key to durable Turkish macroeconomic improvement

* Fitch - Lower rates will further support consumption, which is driving GDP growth

* Fitch - Implementation of structural reform would be credit positive

* Fitch - Despite cyclical narrowing of current account deficit, external financing requirement remains large

* Fitch - Deterioration in fiscal discipline or a materialisation of external stresses would put pressure on Turkey's sovereign rating.

Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
