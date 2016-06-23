BRIEF-Innofactor selected by ABB Suomi Oy to deliver Azure-based management system

June 23 (Reuters) - Innofactor Plc :

* ABB Suomi Oy and Innofactor Plc signed an agreement on the delivery of an Azure-based Integrated Management System to be used by ABB in Finland and the Baltic countries

* The total value of the agreement is approximately 925,000 euros

* The three-year agreement encompasses management system licenses and their maintenance, the delivery project, support and maintenance services as well as Innofactor's Azure Managed Services