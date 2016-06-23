FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innofactor selected by ABB Suomi Oy to deliver Azure-based management system
June 23, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Innofactor selected by ABB Suomi Oy to deliver Azure-based management system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Innofactor Plc :

* ABB Suomi Oy and Innofactor Plc signed an agreement on the delivery of an Azure-based Integrated Management System to be used by ABB in Finland and the Baltic countries

* The total value of the agreement is approximately 925,000 euros

* The three-year agreement encompasses management system licenses and their maintenance, the delivery project, support and maintenance services as well as Innofactor's Azure Managed Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
