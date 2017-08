June 23 (Reuters) - SciBase Holding publ AB :

* Says production of disposable electrodes for SciBase's device Nevisense will be brought in-house

* Ginolis and the company have mutually agreed to transfer manufacturing to SciBase

* Says does not expect margin, which improved strongly in 2016, to be affected notably short-term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)